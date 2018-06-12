5 day Shirui summer camp wraps up

IMPHAL, Jun 11

A five day Shirui Summer Camp 2018, organised from June 6 by Somsai Battalion of 10 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) concluded today.

A total of 111 students, 46 girls and 65 boys from eight schools of HQ IGAR (South) participated in the camp held in Ukhrul district. The camp is held annually by the Somsai Battalion as a fun and frolic oriented event for the students.

Students from varied backgrounds and cultures participated in which they were provided with an invaluable opportunity to socialise with each other, understand and assimilate the uniqueness of each culture.

Together they participated in a variety of entertaining competition and forged a strong bonding and camaraderie.

Trek to Shirui peak and celebration of World Environment Day brought them closer to nature and generated a sense of responsibility in their impressionable minds towards preservation of the natural resources.