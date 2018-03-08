5 Day Taekwondo Clinic begins on March 9

IMPHAL, Mar 7 : All Manipur Taekwondo Association will organise a 5 day clinic for taekwondo players at taekwondo training hall, Khuman Lampak from March 9. The clinic will be conducted under 9th Dan Master Chang Seong Dang.

All the intending taekwondo players and instructors of units affiliated to the association can have detailed informations regarding the clinic from the office of the association .