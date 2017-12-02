5 day training programme

KAKCHING, Dec 1:Five days training programme on life skills leadership and personality development of the National Service Scheme volunteers concluded today at Kakching Khunou College.

In the valedictory programme held today Dr K Shitaljit Singh, programme co-ordinator, NSS cell, Manipur University attended the event as chief guest, A Sovamani Singh, chairm,an Governing Body, Kakching Khunou College and Kh Meghachandra secretary GB Kakching Khunou College as guest of honour and Dr M Sarda, Principal Kakching Khunou College as the president.

More than 50 NSS volunteers from different colleges of the district participated the event.

15 resource persons attended the event which was kicked off on Nov 15.