5 Days Mukna Workshop

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2 : Directorate of Education (S) will be organising a 5-Day Mukna Workshop Cum Residential Mass Coaching Camp for High and Higher Secondary Schools at Khuman Lampak Kangsang from August 4 onwards.

The workshop will be formally inaugurated in the presence of H Deleep Singh, IAS, Commissioner Education (S); Th Kirankumar-IAS, Director Education (S); Ch Shachi, MCS, Additional Director of Education (S, Valley) and Arunkumar Thangjam, vice president AMMA as dignitaries.