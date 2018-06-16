5 Deans, AC resign

IMPHAL, Jun 15 : In connection with the imbroglio besieging Manipur University, five Deans and the Examination Controller today submitted resignation letters to the Registrar thereby exacerbating the crisis.

School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences Dean Prof N Rajmuhon, School of Humanities Dean Prof Ch Yashwanta Singh, School of Social Sciences Dean Prof N Lokendro, School of Life Science Dean Prof GA Shantibala and School of Human and Environmental Science Dean Prof Arun Kumar have tendered resignation letters.

Examination Controller in-charge Prof RR Pandey too submitted his resignation letter.

Through their letters, all six of them expressed their intention to give vacate respective posts of being Deans and Examination Controller in-charge till the crisis besieging the university is resolved, informed a source.

However, it could not be confirmed whether the MU authority has accepted/approved the resignation letters or not.