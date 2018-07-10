5 houses swept away

Senapati, Jul 9 : Five houses have been swept away in a landslide at Thonglang Akutpa at IT Road. The landslide has also affected the Church compound. Some electric posts have also been uprooted. Located more than 50 kms from Senapati district headquarters and 35 kms from Kangpokpi district headquarters, access to the landslide affected areas is not easy and the village authoirty has appealed the Government extend all possible assistance.