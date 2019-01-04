5 Rohingyas deported

TENGNOUPAL, Jan 3: Five more Rohingya immigrants, who were lodged in a detention centre inside Tezpur jail in North Assam’s Sonitpur district have been repatriated today from border town Moreh.

The Rohingyas deported are identified as Md Ayash, Md Riyas, Ahmed Hussain, Toyaba Khatun and Azida Begum.

Assam Police and Moreh SDPO Sandip Gopal Das handed over the Rohingyas to Deputy Director of Immigration, Sagaing Region, Myanmar at Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate No 1 in the presence of Tengnoupal SP S Ibomcha Singh and Additional SP Khamnam Robinsun.

According to one of the Rohingyas, they are all part of a family. 8 members of the family including them were lodged at Tezpur jail from 2014. Three of the family including his father, sister and a younger brother are still lodged in Tezpur jail, he said.