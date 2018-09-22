5 teachers, 10 students of MU remanded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: Altogether 15 individuals, including 5 teachers and 10 students of Manipur University, who were arrested by security personnel in connection with the written complaint lodged by the Pro VC of the university, have been remanded to judicial custody after they were produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, today evening.

It may be mentioned that 89 individuals were reportedly arrested by security personnel last night during a raid conducted at Manipur university hostels and teachers quarters as per the complaint lodged by the Pro VC for kidnapping, wrongful confinement, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, extortion, criminal conspiracy with common intension.

Out of the 89 arrested individuals, only 15 were produced before the Court by the IO of the case along with a prayer for judicial custody remand till October 5.

The Court remanded the individuals to judicial custody after they denied to be released on bail.

It is reported that Professor Dorendrajit, Prof Vishwanath, Prof Sanju Kumar, Prof Yashowanta, Cultural Secretary (MUSU) and MUSU members Laishram Robindro, Peter, Santosh, Sushilkumar, Reynold and Romajit are among those remanded to judicial custody.