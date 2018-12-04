52nd Mr Manipur/ 7th Mr Manipur Khamba KBB’s Laitonjam Rishikanta clinches Mr Manipur title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : Laitonjam Rishikanta of Kanglei Body Builders Gym, Tera claimed the senior overall title of 52nd Mr Manipur/ 7th Mr Manipur Khamba body building and physique contest held on December 2 at GM Hall, Imphal under the supervision of All Manipur Body Builders’ Association.

The body building contest participated by 224 athletes from 68 gyms of Manipur was graced by Speaker Y Khemchand Singh; N Ratan Singh, president AMBBA, EC member IBBF; Prem Chand Degra, Mr Universe, Arjuna Awardee, Padmashree and president of IBBF; Ramesh Kumar Swamy, Treasurer, IBBF; P Doungel, IPS, Mr India, ADGP (Prisons/ Training); Th Thouba Singh, Asst Director YAS; A Boby Singh, Mr Asia and Mr World; Narengbam Biswajit Singh, vice chairman, Salai Holdings Pvt Ltd; Elangbam Brojendro Singh, vice chairman, Salai Holdings Pvt Ltd and Vincent Nameirakpam, Business Partner Bharti Airtel Ltd as dignitaries.

Senior Overall title winner, Laitonjam Rishikanta bagged Rs 1,50,000 along with certificate, Memento and gift hamper while Leitanthem Dinesh of Radiant Fitness, Palace Compound who claimed the junior overall title got Rs 50,000 with certificate, Memento and gift hamper.

Kangjam Dineshchandra of School of Body Building and Fitness, Kwakeithel won the master overall title to claim prize money of Rs 15,000 and Ahongsangbam Nanao Singh of Bishnu Gym, Bishnupur claimed the physically challenged (open) title and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 apart from certificate, Memento and gift hamper.

Wangkhem Jamuna of Royal Fitness Academy, Thoubal clinched the women’s body building title and cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with certificate, Memento and gift hamper while the fitness title and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 went to Thounaojam Jebiya of Super Gym, Khurai.

Men’s fitness title and a cash prize of Rs 10,000 was claimed by Gym Reborn’s Md Fajirul Haque.

Manipur Police Sports Club with 28 points, claimed the overall team champions title while School of Body Building and Fitness, Kwakeithel finished runners up with 22 points.

Best Coach’s title went to Y Nilbir of MPSC and the best poser title was claimed by MPSC’s K Arnold. Royal Gym, Ningomthong claimed the prize for producing most athletes.

The winners of different weight categories of the men’s senior competition are Maimom Herojit of PY Gym, Singjamei (55 kg); L Neta Singh of United Gym Manipur (60 kg); Chongtham Rison Singh of ZOYA, Chingmeirong (65 kg); W Kiran Singh of MPSC (70 kg); Leitanthem Dinesh Singh of Radiant Fitness, Palace Compound (75 kg); Rishikanta Chandam of EC Gym, Singjamei (80 kg), Laitonjam Rishikanta Singh of KBB Gym (85 kg); K Arnold of MPSC (90 kg) and N Olenba Singh of MPSC (90+ kg).

The winners of different weight categories of the men’s junior competition are Clinton Peshimayum of Lucky Gym, Wangkhei (55 kg); Yengkhom Jhalajit Singh of ASK Gym, Kakching (60 kg); Khumukcham Warren Singh of Golden Gym, Kakching Khunou (65 kg); Gunao Luwangthem of KFC Singjamei (70 kg); Leitanthem Dinesh Singh of Radiant Fitness, Palace Compound (75 kg) and Rishikanta Chandam of EC Gym, Singjamei (75+ kg).

Kangjam Dineshchandra Singh of School of Body Building and Fitness (40 yrs to 50 yrs ); Nameirakpam Ojit Singh of U Fitness, Singjamei (50-60 yrs) and Yendrembam Nando Luwang of Perfect Fitness Centre, Khurai (60 yrs above) were the winners of different age groups of masters’ competitions.