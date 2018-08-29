53rd foundation day of AMSU held Concern over influx aired

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 28: The All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) celebrated its 53rd foundation day at its DM College campus office today.

The foundation day celebration began with hoisting of AMSU’s flag and release of balloons.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said that there are many issues at present which have been challenging identity, culture and even survival of the people of North East region.

One common issue for the whole region is the incessant influx and this issue has been posing serious threats to the demographic profiles of each and every North Eastern State, Samuel said.

Compared to the population of mainland India, the total population of the indigenous peoples of North East is miniscule. Given this fact, all the indigenous people of the region would be rendered minorities in their own home States if the incessant influx is not checked effectively, cautioned the NESO chairman.

Indigenous Tripuris now constitute a small minority in Tripura and now the indigenous people of Assam are staring at a similar situation.

Likewise, Manipuris too would face the same situation if effective protective measures are not taken up before it is too late, he said.

Talking about AFSPA, Samuel pointed out that the infamous Act is still enforced throughout Manipur with the exception of Imphal Municipal areas. In spite of the collective and sustained movement of the people of Manipur to get AFSPA repealed, the Government of India has been paying no attention. Saying that people of all other North Eastern States will support the anti-AFSPA campaign of the people of Manipur, Samuel underscored the importance of unifying all the people of the North East for no single State is in position to tackle the myriad issues alone.

In this age of globalization, the North East region need better educational infrastructure and new courses should be opened in the universities of the region so that students can groom their career in their home States rather than going to different cities of the country at the cost of huge expenses, he said. Noting that a strong people’s movement in which four individuals including three students were killed gave birth to AMSU, the NESO chairman wished that AMSU upholds its legacy and act as torch-bearers of Manipuri society.

There will be peace in the North East region only when there is justice and security, he asserted.

AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem underscored the importance of unity in order to tackle myriad issues challenging Manipur and the North East.

It remains a big question whether the people of Manipur after its merger into the Indian Union are given rights and opportunities entitled to citizens of an independent country.

There is a growing need to instil a sense of Nationalism among the younger generations of the State. That is why, AMSU has launched Know Your Motherland campaign, Manjit said. Noting that there are many student organisations in the State, Manjit highlighted the growing need for these student bodies to work collectively.

NESO secretary general and AMSU advisor Sinam Prakash, Shillong Manipuri Students’ Union external affairs secretary Yambem Pauljit and All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union president Pangambam Nilakanta too attended the foundation day function. Apart from distributing prizes to winners of folk song competition organised by AMSU on August 23, the foundation day celebration also featured a blood donation camp.