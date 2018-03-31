56 arms missing from 2nd MR

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 30 : Imphal police station registered an FIR and arrested two personnel of 2nd Manipur Rifle, including a Havildar, in connection with the disappearance of 56 small arms from 2nd Manipur Rifles.

According to a reliable source, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, A Ghanashyam Sharma, SDPO Imphal, based on the complaint lodge by P Manjit, Commandant 2nd Manipur Rifle, about the disappearance of 56 small arms, registered a case under FIR number 76(3) 2018 at Imphal Police Station, under section 409 and 120-B of the IPC. Based on the report, Imphal police by the IO arrested two personnel of 2nd Manipur Rifles from their respective quarters today afternoon. The arrested 2nd Manipur Rifle personnel are identified as Narayan Chhetry (44) s/o (L) Manbahadur Chhetry of Kabo Leikai Nongpok (presently staying at 2nd Manipur Rifles family line) and NP Damodaran (59) s/o (L) Padiyan of Ommulur village, Pathanam Thitta district, Kerala (presently staying at 2nd Manipur Rifles family line).

Both the arrested individuals are currently lodged at Imphal PS for necessary investigation of the case, the source added.