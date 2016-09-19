57th Subroto Cup SSI to represent Sainik Schools Society

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Junior and Sub-Junior football teams of Sainik School Imphal (SSI) are set to represent pan-India Sainik Schools in the 57th Subroto Cup International football tournament to be held at New Delhi, according to a statement issued by PIB Defence, Imphal.

The tournament was inaugurated by Air Marshal MK Malik on September 14. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, yesteryear Brazilian footballer Rivaldo are expected to be the chief guests of the grand finale scheduled to be held on October 22.

The tournament, being organised by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board, New Delhi will be participated by 112 teams, representing various States and Union Territories across India. In addition, there are 16 countries, including the likes of Australia and Brazil sending their national Sub-junior and junior teams to participate in the tournament.

Sainik School Imphal teams qualified to participate in the tournament after emerging champions in the Inter-Zonal Sainik Schools’ Football Championship-2016 which was held at Sainik School Rewa, Madhya Pradesh last month.

Team manager and assistant team manager of sub junior football team of SSI are Ph Joysanker Sharma and Havildar Ranbir Singh, while junior team will be managed by L Amuba Singh and Havildar Ajay Kumar, it added.