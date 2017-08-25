58th Subroto Cup Football Manipur thrash West Bengal, advance to quarter-final

Imphal, Aug 24: Manipur have won three matches on the trot to line up for the quarterfinal in the U-14 boys’ category of the 58th Subroto Cup Football Tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

In today’s league match, the team thrashed West Bengal by 10-1 as Isaac created a nightmare for the Bengal defence with four goals. Continuing the attack, L Jackson chipped in with three goals, N Ajitkumar with two goals and Kh Radhakanta with one goal.