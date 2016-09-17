Only 592 apply for PMUY LPG connection

IMPHAL, Sep 16 : So far, only 592 BPL families have applied for LPG connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujwal Yojana (PMUY).

According to information received from IOC’s Imphal Divisional Retail Sales Office, the scheme could not be launched in the State as the number of applicants is too little.

IOC has been thinking about inviting a Union Minister or a Union MoS or an MP to launch PMUY in Manipur if the number of applicants is not less than 2000.

Only BPL families listed in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 are eligible to apply for free LPG connection under PMUY, informed an official source. The number of BPL households listed in SECC 2011 is 236653 but only 592 of them have applied for free LPG connection.

Many households which don’t belong to BPL category still possess BPL cards. There are also many well to do families which are listed in BPL category.

Making Aadhar numbers compulsory for LPG connections has enabled detection of multiple connections easily and the new system has helped a lot in detecting and cancelling multiple LPG connections.

Applications submitted for free LPG connection under PMUY should be attached with Aadhar cards and bank account numbers.

All the 592 households which have applied for LPG connections under PMUY are already listed in SECC. 171 of them belong to Bishnupur district, 214 to Chandel district, 94 to Churachandpur district, 11 to Imphal West, three to Senapati, 10 to Tamenglong, 82 to Thoubal and 11 to Ukhrul. However, they have not been given LPG connection. They would be given LPG connection only after PMUY is launched in the State, added the official source.