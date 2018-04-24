5th anniversary of High Court of Manipur Essence of Judiciary stressed

Imphal, Apr 23 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that there should be good relationship between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary so as to have good governance in the State. This was stated by him at the closing ceremony of the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the High Court of Manipur held today at the auditorium of High Court of Manipur.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said, “It is our bounden duty to help and improve the lives of the people of the region. If we don’t work, there won’t be a positive change in the State.”

Mentioning that the ‘Go to Village’ mission would be launched on the May 1, Biren said that the idea behind such mission is to reach out to the people and to find out the problems and issues faced by the people at the grassroots level.

The primary objective of the ‘Go to Village’ mission is to sensitise and create awareness among the people at the grassroots about the existing welfare schemes for the needy people of the State.

Highlighting some of the major achievements of the present Government, the Chief Minister said that the Government has already taken up the dredging work along the Imphal River to avoid flash flood during rainy season in Imphal area.

The present Government has taken up various steps for restoration of Lamphelpat into a water body and a total of 475 acres have been earmarked for the purpose, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Government has already formulated a new system where bureaucrats, who are at Secretary to Additional Chief Secretary level would be relieved from file works pertaining to transfer and posting etc.

All these matters would be dealt only by the officers who are up to the Joint Secretary level while Secretaries, Commissioners, Principal Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries would be tasked to concentrate mainly on policy formulation and execution alone, he added.

He stated that the State Government has already strengthened the Cyber Crime Unit to tackle cyber crimes such as circulation of communal content in various social networking sites etc. He appealed the Judiciary to take initiatives to combat cyber crimes in the State.

While delivering his presidential address, Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur Justice N Kotiswar Singh said that the foremost objective of the Judiciary is to ensure accessibility of justice to all.

He maintained that Manipur has a long legal tradition of having strong and efficient Judiciary Officers. He stressed that there is a need to establish Courts in all the places of the State. He highlighted the importance of constructing residential quarters of Judicial Officers in different districts of the State.

Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs L Jayantakumar highlighted the need for collective efforts and support to strengthen the Judiciary system in the State.

On the occasion, the dignitaries also released a souvenir to commemorate the function.

Judge of High Court of Manipur, Justice Kh Nobin Singh, Chairman of Bar Council of Manipur O Madhuchabdra Singh, president of High Court Bar Association of Manipur HS Paonam, president of All Manipur Bar Association H Chandrajit Sharma and officers and staff of High Court of Manipur attended the function.