5th Federation Cup Wushu Championship Manipur emerge Tai Chi team champions

Imphal, Jun 25: State Wushu team stamped their authority in the Tai Chi events of the 5th Federation Cup Wushu Championship 2018 to emerge team champions with a total of 12 gold medal, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals while the Sanshou team bagged 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal to make it 25 medals in aggregate.

A 27 member State Wushu team including officials took part in the championship organised under the aegis of Wushu Association of India at Lovely Professional University from June 19 to 24.

Boy’s competition

S Marshal clinched 3 gold medals in the Changquan, Jianshu and Qiangshu events of the championship while Y Ananda struck 2 gold medals in Taijiquan and Taijijian events.

Kh Thoungamba (Taijiquan, Taijijian) and M Punshiba (Nangun) secured 2 and 1 silver medals respectively while H Ramananda (Nanquan, Nandao and nangun) finished with 2 silver and one bronze medals.

In the male dual competition, H Ramananda Meitei and M Punshiba collected one gold medal each for Manipur.

Girl’s competition

T Arita Devi bagged 3 gold medals in the Nanquan, Nandao, Nangun events while N Pushpa fetched two gold medals, one each in the Taijiquan and Taijijian events. L Bijeshori Chanu was able to claim 1 silver, 1 bronze medals.

In the female dual competition, T Arita Devi and L Bijeshori Chanu overpowered their opponent to clinch gold medals.

Sanshou events

Th Meneka Devi bagged a gold medal in the 65 kg competition while L Malem Chanu finished with silver in the 52 kg competition. L Kalpana Chanu laid her hand on the silver medal in the 48 kg competition,

N Indrakumar Singh fetched a silver medal in the 90 kg bout while Y Thoisana Singh finished with bronze medal in the 65 kg category.