5th IE Body Building Contest L Gopeshwor clinches Mr Imphal East title

IMPHAL, Jul 29 : L Gopeshwor of L Prabhabati Fitness Centre bagged the Mr Imphal East title at the 5th Imphal East Body Building Contest organised by Imphal East District Gymnasium Welfare Association under the aegis of All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Asso-ciation at Ema Laikhulembi Sanglen.

The inaugural function of the body building contest sponsored by Super Gym, Khurai was attended by Khuraijam Ratan, executive member, IBBF; Ngangom John, Pradhan Laishram Leikai Gram Panchayat and S Thambal, president, All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association as dignitaries.

Anthony Zou of Super Gym finished second in the senior category while W Priyobarta Singh of LKF claimed the third spot. Leishangthem Robert Meitei of Royal Gym, Ningomthong and L Toni of U-Fitness, Akampat were able to seal the 4th and the 5th place in this category.

Anthony Zou of Super Gym who stood second in the senior category claimed the master’s category title while Nameirakpam Ojit Singh of U-Fitness, Akampat finished runners-up.

Junior title of Imphal East went to Ranjit Sougrakpam of Royal Gym, Ningomthong while Joydev Thongam of Super Gym and Haobam Tomba Meitei of Anand Fitness, Sawombung finished second and third. Sapam Lamyanba Ningomthong and Khundongbam Jackson of Royal Gym claimed the 4th and the 5th positions.

Md Fajirul Haque of The Gym Fitness clinched the fitness competition title while Lourembam Meiraba of X-Fitness, Wangkhei and Sorokhaibam Gaganchandra of KFC, Singjamei claimed the second and the third spot.

Laimayum David of X-Fitness and KFC’s Ningombam Bush and Sanasam Birjit were able to finish 4th, 5th and the 6th respectively in the fitness competition.