6 hours CCpur shutdown today

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Oct 2 : The Young Paite Association GHQ has declared a six hour total shutdown in Churachandpur town tomorrow from 10 am with just the media said to be exempted from its purview.

The shutdown is to denounce the alleged tacit plans to eliminate Lianmuanthang Valte, general secretary YPA GHQ by one Lalrintluanga of Salem Veng under the direction of Vumthianlal alias Romeo of New Lamka. The philanthropic organisation has also warned all lawyers and others to refrain from arguing for the accused duo saying it will initiate stern action against such individual and no one should read their actions on communal lines.

The case which reportedly unfolded since September 22 was taken up by the district police with the two accused Larintluanga and Vumthianlal taken into cutody on September 28 and 29 respectively. Sources quoting the police said Larintluanga visited the residence of Lianmuanthang Valte and warned him about an imminent attempt on his life following which he filed an FIR with the police.

Accordingly the police detained Larintluanga on September 28 and his accomplice Romeo the following day.

The CJM have remanded the duo to police custody till October 4.

As Lalrintluanga reportedly cited the involvement of ZRA in the assassination mission he was purportedly entrusted upon, and Romeo being a former commander of the armed group, the YPA GHQ along with PTC GHQ had sought clarification from the ZRA on September 30, 2018.

The ZRO/ZRA meanwhile responded to the clarification call today with claims that all charges against the organisation are baseless and unfounded. It also washed its hands off the former commander saying he was under suspension since August 7, 2017.

‘The allegation against the organisation based on what is purportedly claimed to be the conversation between the victim and the accused and his co-accused are baseless, speculative and premature,’ said a statement issued by Kenneth Muana secretary I&PR ZRO.

It added that the organisation is perturbed at the manner in which speculative conclusion is being drawn by some sections of the society to emotionally blackmail innocent people with the sole intention to malign the image of the organisation and undermine their sincere efforts for a political solution.

Though the case was taken up by police since the past week, it came to the fore and in public domain only yesterday.