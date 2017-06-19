6 killed in Meghalaya landslides

Shillong, Jun 18:The death toll rose to five with the recovery of two more bodies in a rain-hit landslide in Ri-Bhoi district today, while a child was killed in a separate landslide in Meghalaya.

While three persons were killed in the landslide at Umiam industrial area yesterday, bodies of two missing women were found this afternoon, SP Ramesh Singh said.

All the five persons belonged to two families, he said.

Nine injured persons were admitted to hospital.

He said the incident took place at around 5 am when the people were asleep inside the makeshift quarters of a saw mill at the Meghalaya Industrial Development Cor- poration area.

In another landslide at Mawjrong in East Khasi Hills district one child was killed yesterday, a delayed report said.

The parents of the victim escaped with minor injuries, police said. PTI