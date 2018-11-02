6 lakhs turned up for rally: UCM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 1: United Committee Manipur (UCM) has lauded all the participants, CSOs, associations and the people for making the October Mass Rally 2018 a grand success.

A press release issued by the information and publicity secretary of UCM today mentioned that around 6 lakh people participated in the rally yesterday which was aimed at strengthening the unity and integrity of Manipur.

On the other hand, it condemned the alleged attempt by AMMOCOC, UPF, KNA as well as some other associations to tarnish the perception of the mass rally and added that the participation by a large number of people shows that the true objective of the October Mass Rally is visible to people and they cannot be swayed by false and baseless claims.