6 major holidays scrapped at RIMS

IMPHAL, Jan 2 : In a shocking first, a total of 6 major holidays of the State have been omitted from the holiday list of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) which was notified recently.

According to a source from RIMS, some of the major holidays of the State which have deep traditional and historic significance like Maharaj Gambhir death anniversary Patriots Day (August 13) and Nupi Lan (December 12) have been omitted from the this year’s holiday list of RIMS.

January 1, New Year is also one of the six holidays which have been cancelled, the source mentioned adding that Yaoshang festival holiday has been shortened to just one day (compared to two days holiday in the past).

Earlier, RIMS holiday list had 24 general holidays, 25 restricted holidays. But this year, there are only 17 general holidays and 30 restricted holidays, the source explained.

The source continued that even if RIMS operates under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the holiday list of the institution used to be designed or made based on the holiday list of the State Government.

However, this year, RIMS authority has completely discarded the State Government’s holiday list.

On the other hand, RIMS authority has also failed to properly follow the Central Government’s holiday list, the source claimed adding that if RIMS authority had indeed followed the Central Government’s guidelines and removed Patriot’s Day and Nupi Lan from the holiday list, then there should not be any qualms in declaring every Saturday and Sunday as holiday for RIMS.