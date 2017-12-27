6 Manipuri boxers enter second round

IMPHAL, Dec 26 : 6 boxers representing Manipur in the Boxing Competition held at Varanasi, UP as a part 63rd National School Games, defeated their opponents to enter into the second rounds of the competition.

T Amarjit (30 kg) from Bishnupur, M Amarjoshi (32 kg) from Imphal West, Th Tompok From Thoubal (34 kg), Malemnganba Meitei from Bishnupur (36 kg), H Nilakanta Meitei from Imphal West (38 kg), K Roshan Meitei from Imphal West (40 Kg), L Abhijeet from Churachandpur (42 Kg), L Thoithoiba from Chandel (44 kg), Th Amritkumar from Bishnupur (46 kg), Sh Rahul from Bishnupur (48 Kg) and L Edision from Imphal West (50 kg) are representing Manipur in the said competition.

In today’s first round bouts, Amarjoshi, Tompok, Malemnganba, Nilakanta, Thoithoiba and Rahul secured victories to cruise into the next round. The State team are led by Th Amrita Gopal as team manager and M Samachandra as coach.