6 State wushu players in Indian squad for 18th Asian Games

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21 : Proving their dominance in the game of wushu, 6 wushu players from Manipur have made themselves into the 13 member Indian squad for the ongoing 18th Asian games which is currently underway in Indonesia.

Out of the 6 players, two will be representing in the Sanshou events while the other 4 are in the Taolu team. The two players who will be representing India in the sanshou events are Yumnam Sanathoi Devi (52 kg category) and W Roshibina (60 kg) while the players in the Taolu team include Gyandas, L Sanatombi, Suraj and M Punshiba Meitei.

Yumnam Sanathoi is the daughter of Late Yumnam Shamu Singh and Yumnam Ongbi Memma Devi of Yairipok Top Chingtha while N Roshibina is the daughter of Naorem Damu and Naorem Ongbi Romila Devi of Kwasiphai Mayai Leikai of Bishnupur District.

L Sanathokpi is the daughter of Leimapokpam Shamungou and Leimapokpam Ongbi Chaobi Devi of Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal while Mayanglambam Gyandas hails from Kakching Khunou Hijam Leikai and was born to M Bijoy Singh and Mayanglambam Ongbi Ibemcha Devi.

Mayanglambam Suraj Singh and Mayanglambam Punshiba Meitei are brothers born to Mayanglambam Saratchandra Singh and Mayanglambam Ongbi Thoibi Devi of Kakching Khunou Ngaikhong Leikai.