60th CC Meet NEROCA FC win 2nd consecutive title

IMPHAL, Dec 23: Staging an impressive show, holders NEROCA FC romped home the CC Meet champion’s trophy for the second consecutive time beating ARC, Shillong 5-1 in the final of the 60th Sir Churachand Singh KCSI, CBE Invitation Football Tournament, 2016 at Khuman Lampak main stadium today.

This is Neroca FC’s fifth champion’s title in the CC Meet, along with two runners-up titles.

The winners walked away with Rs 3 lakh and a trophy while the runners-up received Rs 2 lakh and a rolling trophy.

NEROCA FC got off to a hot start and were almost in control of the run of play early in the first half. Ejiogu Chinedu Emmanuel put the Sangakpham outfit on the board in the 11th minute as he netted the opener.

ARC players put up a spirited fight to find the equaliser. Their efforts yielded in the 44th minute as W Rojen Meetei scored one to level the margin.

The match lived up to its expectations as both teams fought hard and refused to give an inch till the first quarter of the second half.

NEROCA FC intensified their attacking in the subsequent parts of the second half and put undue pressure on ARC defenders. The ARC defence was breached four times in the second half.

Ch Sushilkumar handed another lead to NEROCA FC in the 62nd minute. S Subhash grabbed a brace in the 63rd and 82nd minute to extend the lead while Th Johnson took charge to add another in the account of NEROCA FC in the 89th minute to complete the rout.

The final match was graced by Revenue Minister and President of Manipur Olympics Association, I Hemochandra, Consultant to the Govt of Manipur Dr TK Nimai, MD of Babina Health Care and Hospitality Pvt Ltd and President of Manipur Football Association S Sanatomba as the dignitaries.

DM RAO, Sekmai won the Fair Play trophy. Lalit Thapa of NEROCA FC bagged Best Goalkeeper trophy of 60th CC Meet while S Subhash Singh of NEROCA FC won the Best Player trophy of the tournament.

NEROCA FC’s Ejiogu Chinedu Emmanuel bagged the Top Scorer trophy of 60th CC Meet and Man of the Final Match award.

W Rojen of ARC, Shillong won the Best Defender trophy of 60th CC Meet while H Naoba Meetei of ARC won the Best Midfielder of the final match.

Kennedy Sapam walked away with the Best Referee of the tournament while L Sanatomba Singh was the Best Assistant Referee.

Best Young Player trophy of the tournament was presented to Ch Kishan Singh of NEROCA FC

The occasion also was the presentation of AMFA Footballer of the Year (Men) award to Ronald Ngangom of NEROCA FC and Footballer of the Year (Women) to E Panthoi Devi of ESU.

Gift Raikhan of NEROCA FC was presented the Coach of the Year (Men) while L Chaoba Devi of KRYPHSA bagged the Coach of the Year (Women) award.