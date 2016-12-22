60th CC Meet NEROCA set up final vs ARC Shillong

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Holders NEROCA FC, Sangakpham outplayed FC Zalen, Sadar Hills 2-0 today to set up 60th CC Meet title clash against ARC, Shillong.

NEROCA FC rode of a brace by Ejiogu Chinedu Emmanuel, who struck each in both ends, in their win over FC Zalen.

Astute NEROCA FC had the upper hand right from the first whistle. Even as the match was punctuated by few counter attacks by Sadar Hills giants, NEROCA FC were just too solid in defence, not giving any chance whatsoever to their rivals.

Ejiogu Chinedu Emmanuel struck home the opener for NEROCA through a corner kick by L Bisheswor in the 31st minute.

NEROCA FC attackers put their rivals under intense pressure as they carried on their momentum in the second half.

S Subhash set up Ejiogu Chinedu to score his second goal in the 71st minute.

FC Zalen tried to fight their way back and upped their ante in the last quarter of the match. However, they could not breach the citadel of their rivals who stood firm to thwart any danger.

Man of the match award, sponsored by epao.net was awarded to NEROCA striker Ejiogu Chinedu Emmanuel. He was presented with a trophy and cash of Rs 2000.

The final match of the tournament scheduled for Dec 23 between ARC, Shillong and holders NEROCA FC will be graced by Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh as the chief guest.