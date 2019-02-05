61st CC Meet NACO oust YPHU 5-3 on penalties, SU run riot to demolish KPSC 8-0

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 4 : NACO, Nambul Mapal saw off YPHU, Lalambung by 5-3 goals via penalty shoot out after 1-1 draw in a second round clash of the 61st Sir Churachand Singh KCSI, CBE Memorial Football Tournament to set up pre-quarter final clash with Sagolband United (SU) which demolished KPSC, Kakching 8-0 in another second round clash today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

Both NACO and YPHU were evenly poised through out the first game and ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw as 10th minute strike from N Ramesh of YPHU was cancelled by Ng Rahul of NACO in the 69th minute of the match.

As the two teams failed to find the breakthrough during normal time, the winners were decided via a penalty shoot-out wherein NACO’s Ng Rahul, Sovami SP, Kh Rajnikant and Ch Bipin coolly converted the kicks to seal the match 5-3 on aggregate. YPHU’s Y Kamando and W Arunkumar were the only player who managed to beat the NACO’s keeper during the shoot-out.

The second match of the day was a clean sweep for Sagolband United as K Phalguni wreaked havoc across the poorly manned KPSC defence line to score thrice and set up a huge 8-0 win to move into pre-quarter final stage.

K Phalguni put his team in the scoreboard as early as 6 minute while Elminhao Kilong doubled their lead in the 24th minute. Kh Tajuddin then tapped in the third goal for the team in the 32nd minute before Elminhao Kilong netted his second goal the very next minute to give SU an unassailable 4-0 lead.

The scoring spree continued with Ch Anandkumar tucking in the 5th goal in the 36th minute and K Phalguni grabbed his second in the 40th minute to hand SU a healthy 6-0 lead at the break.

The Kakching side managed to hold SU for a major portion of the second half but could not prevent K Phalguni from having his third in the 71st minute before Angousana Luwang fired in the last goal during the stoppage time (90+3).

Muvanlai Athletics will face RAU, Lairikyengbam Leikai in the next match tomorrow at 11.30 pm while NC Club, Khonghampat will take on AIM, Khabam latter at 1.30 pm.