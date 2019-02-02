61st CC Meet SAI-SAG, AFC script emphatic wins to progress into second round

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 1 : SAI-SAG, Utlou overwhelmed SYDA, Thoubal by 5-0 goals while AFC, Thoubal managed a quality comeback inspired by Md Sahidur Rahaman and Th Premjit to rout SFC, Senapati by 6-1 goals to move into the second round of the 61st edition Sir Churachand Singh, KCSI, CBE Memorial Invitation Football Tournament 2018-19 at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak, today.

The first match of the day was a clean sweep for SAI-SAG as the opponent hardly resist nor made any notable attack to slot home a goal. RK Sanjoy put SAI-SAG on the scoreboard with a fine shot early in the third minute before T Surjakanta doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute for a 2-0 lead the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half as well and it was just three minute after the restart that W Dinku put SAI-SAG at ease with a 3-0 lead.

RK Kukulin then stretched the lead to 4-0 with a clinical shot in the 63rd minute before W Dinku rounded off the scoring in the 87th minute and handed his team a clean 5-0 finish.

The second match of the day was also one sided affair as S Sibasha goal for SFC, Senapati in the 8th minute proved no worth as AFC who looked blunt in the beginning roared back riding on trebles from Md Sahidur and Th Premjit to clinch a 6-1 victory. Md Sahidur drew level in the 15th minute of the match before adding his second goal in the 43rd minute.

Th Premjit scored two goals (15′, 33′) in-between Sahidur’s goals and helped AFC took up an easy 4-1 lead till the first half.

Th Premjit netted his third in the 52nd minute while Md Sahidur drove home the final nail to the coffin during the stoppage time.

KPFC, Bishnupur will meet DM RAO, Sekmai in a first round clash at 11.30 pm and NISA, Thangmeiband will take on YDO, Kakching latter at 1.30 pm.