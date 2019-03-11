61st CC Meet Sanatomba, Tajuddin fire SU into quarter final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 11 : Sagolband United (SU) rode on Sanatomba and Tajuddin to thrash 10-man NACO, Nambul Mapal by an emphatic 6-0 margin to cruise into the quarter final of the 61st Sir Churachand Singh KCSI, CBE Memorial Football Tournament which resumed today at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak after a break owing to overlapping tournaments.

L Sanatomba was simply unstoppable today as he scored four goals alone while Kh Tajuddin followed suit to slot home twice and ensured Sagolband United complete 6-0 rout of NACO.

SU dominated the game right from the word go and kicked off the scoring in the 17th minute through L Sanatomba who also scored his second in the 40th minute hand SU a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break. NACO had few opportunities wasted as their attempt lacked both luck and precision.

SU picked up the game in the second half from where they left in the first half and it was in the 49th minute that Tajuddin managed his first to extend the lead to 3-0. Sagolband United had the numerical advantage after 51st minute as Kh Rajnikant of NACO was sent off for second yellow card, and the effect was visible soon with L Sanatomba came up once again at the front to convert an spot kick in the 69th minute before striking his final goal three minutes latter to give his team an unassailable 5-0 lead.

NACO’s poor form never saw an improvement despite the huge goal deficit and their condition worsened when Kh Tajuddin rounded off the scoring in the 88th minute for a clinical 6-0 finish.

L Milan of SU was yellow carded by the referee in the 67th minute of the match.

Rising Athletic Union (RAU), Lamlong Thongkhong will lock horns with AIM, Khabam in the next prequarter final match on March 13 at 1.30 pm.