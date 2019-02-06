61st CC Meet Somishon hattrick helps RAU overcome Muvanlai Athletics 4-3, AIM beat NCC 1-0

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 5 : Somishon scored thrice to help RAU, Lairikyengbam Leikai overcome Muvanlai Athletics by 4-3 goals and seal the last 16 stage of the 61st Sir Churachand Singh, KCSI, CBE Memorial Football Tournament 2018-19 being organised by All Manipur Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak, today. AIM, Khabam also reached the pre-quarter final stage beating NC Club, Khonghampat by 1-0 margin.

The first match of the day was indeed one of the most engaging game so far in the tournament as RAU scored all four goals in the first half itself before Muvanlai Athletics, which failed to convert despite many opportunities earlier, made a clinical comeback in the second half to pump in three goals including a goal off a spot.

Muvanlai Athletics made most of the attack in the first half but pick of the day Somishon Shirak led the RAU’s counter attacks and cashed in three goals including the first two goals in the 18th and the 31st minute and gave his team a commanding 2-0 lead. Khanngam Horam also got his name on the scoresheet when he found the net in the 37th minute before Somishon had his third in the 38th minute.

Though Muvanlai Athletics were trailing by 4 goals, they never looked disheartened and returned with more intent in the second half. Their relentless effort paid dividend when they were awarded a spot kick in the 53rd minute of the match which was calmly converted by Haolengou Kipgen.

The celebration continued when Ginminthang headed in a beautiful cross from the right flank the very next minute and reduced the gap by two goals. Muvanlai Athletics got yet another spot kick within a couple of minutes but RAU’s keeper made a stunning save to deny Haolengou Kipgen from having his second goal.

Ginminthan grabbed another goal in the 82nd minute of the match but their efforts to draw level fell short as RAU who were anticipating a clinical finish earlier, stood firm to hold their 4-3 lead till the final whistle.

In another second round clash of the tournament, Kh Shitaljit scored in the 74th minute after a sterile first half to give AIM, Khabam a place in the pre-quarter finals.

SSU, Singjamei will meet FCK, Sadar Hills in the next second round clash tomorrow at 1.30 pm.