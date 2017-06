Imphal, Jun 13: The CHALKA (NB) and KKCO completed quarter-final lineup as CHALKA defeated KKCO by a margin of 26–18 in the last Group C league match. Both the teams have managed to enter the knockout stage of the 62nd CC Meet Kang Tournament organised by Singjamei Kang Association under the aegis of Manipur Kang Association. The quarter-final matches are scheduled to begin from June 16.

Share This!