63rd National School Games Manipur Handball team suffer first round defeat

IMPHAL, Nov 27 : The handball team from Manipur suffered defeat to Delhi in the first league match of the ongoing 63rd National School Games Handball Championship 2017 organised under the auspices of School Games Federation of India .

Manipur lost 6-10 to Delhi in a Group H league match.

Altogether 27 State Units divided into 8 groups are taking part in the handball championship which is held at Bikaner, Rajasthan.