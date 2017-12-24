63rd National School Games U-19 State school Wushu team emerge champions

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : The U-19 Boys’ School Wushu team representing Manipur emerged champions of the Wushu Competion which was organised as a part of the 63rd National School Games from December 19 to 23 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Manipur team bagged a total of 7 seven medals including 5 gold medals and 2 bronze medals at the Wushu competition. Sunil Sougrakpam (40 kg), M Samson (45 kg), H Romesh (52 kg), M Energy (60 kg) and M Malemnganba (65 kg) clinched gold medals while O Umakanta (45 kg) and Sh Gamochandra (70 kg) settled for bronze medals.

The team were led by Arjuna awardee, M Bimoljit as team manager and M Ronel as team coach.