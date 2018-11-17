64th National School Games Fencing Manipur on brink of claiming overall title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 16 : Manipur unit are inches away from becoming champions of the Fencing Competition of the 64th National School Games 2018 being organised by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur under the supervision of School Games Federation of India since November 13 at Indoor Stadium Khuman Lampak featuring a total of 730 fencers from across 19 State units of the country.

The fourth Day of the competition saw Manipur collect 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze to amass a total of 9 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals at the competition while Maharashtra are at the second spot with a total of 11 medals including 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Day 4 Events

U-14 : Manipur’s Haobam Loyumba fetched the first gold in the U-14 boys’ individual foil event while Tushar of Bihar settled with the silver medal. Abhinav and Priyanshu of Chandigarh claimed the two bronze medals of this category.

In the U-17 girls epee individual final, Nalcyrose of Manipur bagged a gold medal beating Ragi Verma of Jammu and Kashmir while Chandigarh’s Ekam and Prachi of Haryana got the bronze medals.

Sabre individual title for U-14 girls went to Kasish of Maharashtra who overcame AS Monashree of Tamil Nadu in the final while the bronze medals were claimed by Mahrashtra’s Gauri Solanki and Gujarat’s Prajapati.

W Sonia of Manipur will face Valentina Th in individual foil final for U-14 girls. Gujarat’s Namrata and M Preety of Tamil Nadu who made upto semi-finals will get the bronze medals.

U-17 : Manipur’s Khuburani Laishram claimed a gold medal in the U-17 girls individual foil event beating M Mona of Manipur in the final while Telangana’s G Shresha and Vaibhabi of Maharashtra bagged the bronze medals.

In the U-17 girls sabre event, Tamil Nadu’s Bibhe sealed the gold medal beating Punjab’s Simiyan in the final while Telangana’s Baby Reddy and Jammu and Kashmir’s Kritarthi claimed the bronze medals.

Manipur’s Poireihanba settled with a bronze medal in the epee individual event for U-17 boys held today.

The competition will conclude tomorrow.