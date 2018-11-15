64th National School Games for Fencing 2018 Manipur lead medal tally with 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 14: Manipur bagged 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals and remained at the top of the medal tally closely followed by Punjab with 3 gold, 1 silver in the second day of the ongoing 64th National School Games for Fencing 2018 for under-14 and 17 boys and girls organized by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports under the aegis of School Games Federation of India at Indoor Stadium Khuman Lampak.

A total of 730 athletes from 19 units are taking part in the competition which is underway since November 13.

Under-17 Boy’s Foil team event:

Team from Punjab comprising Guntash Singh, Gurmilap Singh, Arvind and Germanpreet Singh bagged the gold medal while the team from Haryana comprising Nikhil Yadav, Vinit, Viney Kharb and Aakash Singh took the silver medal. The bronze medal went to Manipur team – Chingtham Rojen Singh, Okram Demish Singh, Th Benish Singh, Kh Thokngan and Maharashtra team – Meet, Vishwajeet and Jay

Under-17 Boys’s Sabre team event:

Sahil, Nikhil, Abhay and Suyash of Maharashtra laid their hands on the gold medal while Abhijaya Sandhu, Lakshay Sharma, Mayank Sharma and Suryansh Sharma secured the silver medal. Team from Manipur and Haryana finished with the bronze medal.

Under-17 Girl’s EPEE team event:

Anoushka Dhaliwal, Pratishtha Bajaj, Pavitarnoor Kaur and Avneet Kaur of Punjab took the gold medal while Pooja Dangi, Pragya Singh, Anjali Bathre and Khushi Dabhade of Madhya Pradesh bagged the silver medal whereas Keisham Nomita Devi, K Chandrika Devi, Ph Bijiya Devi and Dayarani Ningthoujam of Manipur and Y Uma Maheshwari, L Namratha Jadhav, V Bhargava, P Varshita of Telangana collected the bronze medal.

Under-17 Girl’s SABRE team event:

Malvi Arora, Mansi Sharma, Kritarthi Kotwal, Shreya Gupta of Jammu & Kashmir secured the gold, L Ambika Chanu, Ph Baby Devi, Abesana Konsam, M Narmada Chanu of Manipur settled with silver while the team from Gujarat – Asha Ben, Priyanka Kumari, Sinal Ben, Chauda Maitri of Gujarat and Chandigarh – Harshita, Mannat, Rishita, Kiran finished with bronze medal.

Under-14 Girl’s SABRE team event:

Jiya, Himashi Negi, Pragya, Yashika of Haryana grabbed the gold medal, Kashish, Gauri, Apurva of Maharashtra took the silver medal while L Abi Devi, Kh Jasmina, N Jesy Devi, S Fiona Chanu of Manipur and Ritu, Rinkee, Prajapati of Gujarat collected the bronze medal.

Under-14 Girl’s EPEE team event:

Govindnoor Kaur, Prathistha Mishra, Lavisha, Vanslai Kaur of Punjab bagged the gold medal while team from Maharashtra comprising Mahi Rawat, Payal Sharma, Gauri, Gargi Dongre took the silver and team from Delhi – Vaapi, Trapti Malwa, Aveeshi, Sanvi Sharma and team from Chandigarh – Kashvi Garg, Ekam, Ira Pathak, Purvasha finished with bronze medal.

Under-14 Boys’s Foil team event:

Manipur team comprising Loiyumba Haobam, Kh Yaiphaba, Th Dhurva Meitei, Papu Seiram clinched the gold medal while Tamil Nadu team – S Swaminathan, G Tharun, V Breetli, R Arulana took the silver medal. The team from Bihar and Gujarat bagged the bronze medal.

Under-14 Boys’s EPEE team event:

N Benson Meitei, A Thomba Meitei, K Ken Singh, Ch Prithviraj Singh of Manipur bagged the gold while team from Punjab Sorya Ashwini, Aveemvir Singh, Sukhwinderpal Singh Tur, Sukhpreet Singh of Punjab settled with silver medal. Team from Haryana and Chandigarh finished with bronze medal.

Under-14 Boys’s SABRE team event:

Gujarat team – Dharamraj, Dhruv, Jaideep, Harshdeep clinched the gold medal while team from Haryana – Vivek Kumar, Ajay, Digvijay Singh, Topas Sharma bagged the silver. Team from Maharastra and IPSC took the bronze medal.