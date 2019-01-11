64th National School Games Thang-Ta State girls emerge team champions in U-19 category

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 10: Manipur U-19 girls team emerged team champions of the 64th National School Games 2018-19 in Thang-Ta grabbing six gold medals while State U-14 boys and girls team, U-17 boys and girls team and U-19 boys team clinched the runners-up title in the competition which was held at New Delhi under the supervision of National School Federation of India from January 3 to 9.

In U-19 girls category, H Bevika Chanu (U-50 Kg), Priyanka Oinam (U-54 Kg), L Thoisana Chanu (U-58 Kg), A Inunganbi Chanu (U-62 Kg), M Sonalika Devi (U-66 Kg), A Chingkheinganbi Chanu (U-70 Kg) defeated their opponents in their respective bout and bag six gold medals to take the team championship title in this category.

Whereas in U-19 boys category, Langonba Oinam (U-56 Kg) and Malemnganba Luwang (U-80 Kg) grabbed gold medals while Dijen Sagolsem (U-65 Kg) and Gopal Rai (U-70 Kg) settled with silver medals. Sh Iransana Khuman took bronze medal in U-75 kg bout.

In U-17 boys category, A Ajit Singh (U-65 Kg) and Kh Oshinikumar (U-70 Kg) clinched the silver medal while I Nganthoi Meitei (U-52 Kg), Wangba Thounaojam (U-56 Kg) and S Radhakanta Meetei (U-60 Kg) finished with bronze medal each.

However, in U-17 girls event, L Monika Devi (U-60 Kg) and T Roshita Devi (U-8 Kg) among others managed to corner silver and bronze medals respectively.

In U-14 boys category, N Jemson Singh (U-44 Kg), Th Badankumar Singh (U-48 Kg), Ng Hitler Singh (U-56 Kg) and E Sunson Singh (Above-56 Kg) took silver medals. N Tomba Singh (U-40 Kg) finished with bronze medals.

Whereas in U-14 girls event, L Alisana Chanu (U-37 Kg), Th Supriya Chanu (U-41 Kg), K Thaballei Devi (U-45 Kg), L Malemthoibi Chanu (U-49 Kg), Saiphu Khamneiyang Kharam (U-53 Kg) and S Malemnganbi Chanu (Above-53 Kg) secured silver medals.