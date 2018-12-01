64th NSG in Taekwondo concludes

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 30 : Manipur taekwondo players have lifted the overall title trophy of 64th National School Games in Taekwondo hoisted by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur under the supervision of School Games Federation of India at Taekwondo Training Hall, Khuman Lampak Since November 26.

Manipur lifted the overall title with a total 35 points while Maharashtra finished runners up with 27 points to their credit. Manipur also bagged the boys team title with 29 points. Nagaland bagged boys runners up title with 11 pts while second runners up title went to Haryana (10 pts). Girls team title went to Maharashtra with 23 points while Gujarat bagged the runners up title with 13 points. Delhi and Haryana shared second runners up spot with 12 points each. The winners and athletes were also feted during the closing ceremony which was graced by Luckyson N Kashung, Joint Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports; Kh Pramoda, Joint Director, Youth Affairs and Sports and RK Parihar, Observer, School Games Federation of India as dignitaries. Altogether 512 athletes from 30 units comprising of States including hosts Manipur and institutions took part in this event.