69 Bn CRPF conducts cleanliness drive

IMPHAL, Nov 12

A two-day cleanliness awareness programme as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Seva 2018’ campaign under the supervision of Sh Rajesh Kumar, IPS, IGP, M&N Sector CRPF was launched at Mantripukhri Chhath Pond, Imphal on November 9, said a statement issued by Syalu S Maharana 2-IC Commandant, 69 Bn (AOL).

Syalu S Maharana, 2-IC, 69 Bn alongwith Dr Abdul Nazar, CMO, Sh Ujjal Dutta, 2-IC, Sh Ajay Singh, D/C led the team of more than 100 civilians who took part in the cleanliness drive during the inaugural function, it added.

The inaugural function was followed by cleaning of the jetties, tugs of pond and road adjacent to the bank of the pond by the Jawans of 69 Bn CRPF and the locals, mentioned the statement.

‘Swachhta Hi Seva 2018’ campaign has been launched by Govt of India as a precursor to the launch of the 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and in the run-up to the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission towards realising the mission of Clean India.

In the statement, it is mentioned that 69 Bn CRPF has prepared an action plan for Swachhta Hi Seva campaign during Swachhta Pakhwada which was observerd from September 15 to October 2 this year and conducted mass cleanliness drive such as cleaning roads, streets, repairing of drainages and planting of trees in and around Bn headquarters and the campuses situated at Imphal. Syalu S Maharana 2-IC Commandant, 69 Bn (AOL) said that 69 Bn CRPF is resolved to play vital role in Swachhta Hi Seva campaign and will organize similar type of cleanliness drive in the AOR of the Bn in the coming days.