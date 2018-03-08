69 Bn emerge champions of Inter Bn Football Tournament

IMPHAL, Mar 7 : 69 Bn CRPF, Mantripukhri overcame 86 Bn CRPF, Lamphel 7-6 via a tie break to clinch title of the Inter Battalion (OPS)/ GC Football Tournament organised by 143 Battalion CRPF Lamphel today at 43 Battalion CRPF, Lamphel ground. A total of 8 Manipur and Nagaland Sector CRPF teams participated in this tournament which began on March 5.

The final match saw a stiff competition between the two finalists but both were unable to open up during the regulation time leaving the fate of the tournament in the hands of the goalkeepers.

In the penalty shoot-out both teams came up with similar strong results scoring all the allotted kicks taking the shoot out into sudden death at 5 goal apiece.

L Sithuo, K G Kom, Francis Khumlo, S Amarjit and Yangkhol Haokip scored for 69 Bn, Mantripukhri while A Rajan Singh, K Rahul, Subhash Singh L, ST Robert and L Somorjit Singh of 86 Bn also found the net to level the score.

Th Bombay of the Mantripukhri side extended the score to 6-5 but L Misao of 86 Bn, Lamphel of came to the rescue to draw level at 6-6. It was Romeo R of 69 Bn who struck the winner in this very uneasy competition.

The valedictory function of this football tournament was attended by SH Vikram Sehgal, IGP, Manipur and Nagaland Sector as chief guest. SH Brig SK Sharma, YSM (retd), DIGP Range Imphal, SH Mohinder Kumar, DIGP (ADM) O/O IGP Manipur and Nagaland Sector Administration, SH HC Linga Raj, DIG Medical, SH Ujjwal Dutta, 2nd in Command- 69 Bn, SH Nogen Singh, 2nd in Command- 69 Bn, Sh Ranbir Singh, 2nd in Command- 109 Bn, SH Narender Singh, 2nd in Command- 86 Bn, SH Narayan, 2nd in Command- 86 Bn, SH Lalchand Yadav, Commandant, 143 Bn, SH GK Kabui, CMO, 143 Bn and SH JS Mouriya, 2nd in Command- 143 Bn also attended the function as dignitaries who gave away prizes to the winners and other participants. Winners and runners up teams were felicitated with trophies, certificates and medals. S TRobert of 86 Bn bagged the top scorer award with 6 goals on his name while K Gladden Kom of 69 Bn and Mantu Ghosh of 143 Bn were adjudged best player and best goalkeeper of the tournament.