69th Territorial Army Day observed CM notes contributions of TA personnel

Imphal, Oct 9 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the Territorial Army has been acting as an interface between the local populace and the Army and Assam Rifles Unit with distinction. This was stated by him at the observance of the 69th Territorial Army Day at the banquet hall of 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion, which was organised by the State Government today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that the Territorial Army has risen to every challenges for the security of the Nation and for the welfare of its citizens, without any failure.

The Territorial Army Unit stationed in Manipur is making an immense contribution to understand the peculiarities of the State and carry out their operational task with a human touch.

With the activities of the Territorial Army, security forces have gained tremendous goodwill of the local population, he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the sincere efforts and invaluable contribution of the Territorial Army towards peace and prosperity of the Nation.

On the other hand, Minister for CAF&PD Karam Shyam lauded the Territorial Army for their sincere efforts towards building good relationship with the local people and added that the Army, Assam Rifles and other security force units presently stationed in the State are involved in various community service and other civic activities.

Minister for Education Th Radheshyam, Minister for TA&Hills N Kayasii, Chairman MANIDCO Dr Y Radheshyam, MLAs S Bira Singh, L Susindro, Chief Secretary, DGP, GOC, 57 Mountain Division, Major General VK Mishra, IGAR (South) Major General KP Singh, top civil and police officers, officers and families of 165 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) were also present at the function.