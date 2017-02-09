6th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football HISU, JPC, KPSC, NACO make it to semis

"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
JIRIBAM, Feb 8 : JPC, Agartala and KPSC, Kakching have enetred the last four stage of the tournament in contrasting styles of the 6th Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football Tourna-ment today.
The tournament which started from January 20 had 18 teams from different parts of the State as well as from the neighbouring States.
In the first quarter final match of the day, JPC, Agartala made it to the last four stage as their rival, SAK, Imphal East failed to turn up for the match. On the other hand, KPSC, Kakching notched up a convincing 3-1 victory against Chiru Sporting Club to enter the semi-final.
The first semi final match will be played on February 10 between HISU, Thoubal and JPC, Agartala and on February 11 the second semi final will be played between KPSC, Kakching and NACO, Imphal West. 32nd N Hazari and Dr N Tombi Polo Tournament

