6th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football Tournament KPSC blank SYC Mahur 7-0

JIRIBAM, Feb 4 : Riding a three goal blitz from E Joykishan, KPSC Kakching packed away the challenge of SYC Mahur by a margin of 7 goals to nil in the quarter final league round of the ongoing Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football Tournament at the play ground of Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School today.

The tournament is organised by the All Jiribam Sports Association and it started from January 20.

Dominating from the first minute of the match, KPSC took full charge of the match and scored almost at will.

Th Kennedy helped KPSC take the lead in the 18th minute when he found himself well placed to take a stinging kick that neatly curled into the net. Kennedy followed this up with yet another goal in the 29th minute to increase the lead.

The attack continued and S Ngamneiril Kom was in the midst of action when he slotted home the ball in the 32nd minute of the match to literally take the match away from SYC.

Lemon break was taken with the team from Kakching taking a comfortable 3-0 lead.

After the breather, KPSC kept up the pressure repeatedly finding the gaps in the defence line of the SYC.

Ksh Tyson added to the lead in the 65th minute when he found the target with a rasping shot.

Then came the turn of E Joykishan, who scored three goals in quick succession in the 77th, 84th and 87th minute. In between N Anupam added one more in the 78th minute to script an easy 7-0 win over the team from Mahur. Altogether 18 teams, including teams from outside the State are taking part in the tournament.

Tomorrow, LFK FC, Mizoram will take on SYC Mahur.