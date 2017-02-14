6th Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football Tournament KPSC Kakching down JPC Agartala to lift trophy

JIRIBAM, Feb 13 : KPSC, Kakching emerged the champions of the 6th Ksh Nonigoal Memorial Invitation Football Tournament, downing JPC, Agartal 3-1 in the final of the tournament played before a large crowd today.

The tournament began from January 20 and was participated by 18 teams including teams from outside the State.

The tournament was played at the ground of Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School and was organised by All Jiribam Sports Association under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association.

Both teams took to the field warily, testing each other and not really opening up in the initial stage of the match.

S Ngamneirin Kom of KPSC rose to the occasion and did the star turn for his team when it mattered and scored thrice to put the match away from the reach of the team from Agartala.

The 16th minute of match saw the players from KPSC take a fast run down the line and the ball was neatly centred.

Chesting the ball well, Ngamneirin Kom kept his composure and after catching a couple of defenders on the wrong foot managed to slip the ball past the custodian of JPC to take his team up by one goal.

Thereafter the team from Agartala put more men on the attack to find the equaliser and come back into the match, but the defence line of KPSC stood firm and did not give them any room to make any incisive move.

It was against the run of play that KPSC launched a swift counter attack in the 42nd minute and once again Ngamneirin Kom rose to the occasion to take the ball deep into the penalty box of JPC.

Outwitting a couple of defenders, Kom found himself face to face with the goalkeeper and did not face much of a problem in tapping it past the hands of the hapless custodian to increase the lead.

The two goal lead did not lull the players of KPSC and they kept up the pressure with some quick moves down the flanks and controlled the midfield well.

Lemon break was taken with KPSC taking a comfortable 2-0 lead.

After the breather, the Kakching team did not loosen their hold on the match and kept on making meaningful moves that stretched the defence line of JPC no end.

Off a one to one in the midfield, the ball went deep into the penalty box of JPC and once again Ngamneirin Kom was in the thick of the action, when he latched onto a loose ball and found the net in the 65th minute of the match.

The team from Tripura scored a consolation goal in the dying minute of the match when Rajendra D Barma scored in the 90th minute.

Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam district Dr Hamit Singh Pahuja, president of AMFA S Sanatomba Singh, CMO of Jiribam Hospital Dr Sh Mangol Singh, Assistant Director of FCS, Jiribam, donors and president of All Jiribam Sports Association M Brajakanta Singh attended the final match as the chief guest, president, guests of honour and chief host respectively.

KPSC, Kakching walked away with the champions trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30,000 while runners up JPC, Agartala were awarded a trophy and Rs 20,000.

The highest goal scorer award jointly went to S Ngamneirin Kom of KPSC and E Jaykishan Singh who scored seven goals each while the best player of the tournament award to Ngamneirin Kom for his hattrick in the final today.

The best goalkeeper award went to N Swami of KPSC and the best disciplined team title went to Chiru Sporting Club.