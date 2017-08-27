6th State Open Ranking TT Boi, Samsung win men’s double title

Imphal, Aug 26: Y Boi and H Samsung of Imphal East won the men’s double title in the 6th State Open Ranking Table Tennis Championship, which is currently underway at the Indoor Stadium, DM College Campus.

In the final match, the pair defeated N Rajesh and Kh Robindro of Imphal West by 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7. The final matches of other categories were completed today. Here’s a list of match results:

Mixed double title: A Berlin/RK Chelsea (Imphal East) beat Y Subashchandra/A Sanatombi (Imphal West) 9-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-2, 11-9

Youth boys’ single: W Lanthoiba (Thoubal) beat K Rohit (Imphal West) 11-5, 11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6

Youth girls’ double: Th Monica/H Senorita (Thoubal) beat Y Lakhipyari/H Lia (Imphal East) 11-4, 11-6, 11-8

Sub-junior girl’s double: Y Lakhipyari/H Lia (Imphal East) beat H Senorita/M Dimple (Thoubal) 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 1-7, 11-9

Sub-junior boys’ double: H Samsung/A Berlin (Imphal East) beat Th Rakesh/N Herojit (Imphal East) 11-7, 11-4, 11-9

Junior boys’ single: K Rohit (Imphal) beat A Berlin (Imphal East) 11-6, 11-8, 11-6, 11-9

Junior boys’ single: H Senorita (Thoubal) beat Y Lakhipyari (Imphal East) 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8

Cadet boys’ single: Ksh Snegal (Imphal East) beat Ksh Rohit (Imphal East) 11-2, 11-8, 11-7

The closing ceremony of this five-day championship will be held tomorrow at 4:30pm.