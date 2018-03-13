7 days skill development programme kicks off

IMPHAL, Mar 12: A seven days long skill development programme on ‘Greenhouse Operator” kicked started today at the conference hall of Central Agricultural University, Iroisemba under the auspices of Precision Farming Development Centre, CAU.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prof Moirangthem Premjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, CAU Imphal as chief guest; Prof JM Laishram, Dean, College of Agriculture, CAU as president; Prof Soibam Basanta Singh, Director of Instruction, CAU; Prof CA Srinivasamurthy, Director of Research, CAU; Prof Ratan Kumar Saha, Director of Extension Education, CAU and Prof K Momocha Singh, Registrar, CAU as guests of honour. The programme is sponsored by NCPAH, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with Agriculture Skill Council of India, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The skill development programme of 200 hours is a mandatory for all PFDCs of the country. ASCI works towards capacity building by bridging gaps and upgrading skills of farmers, wage workers, self-employed and extension workers engaged in organised/unorganised segments of Agriculture & Allied Sectors.

Skill development looks forward to contribute to the Nation’s agriculture especially at the times when country’s agriculture is experiencing stagnant growth, exodus of quality manpower to other sectors, changing climate with increased variability in production parameters and transformations in International agriculture markets that are especially too much subsidised challenging the competitiveness of Indian agriculture through skill development on agriculture sector.