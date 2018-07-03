7 TIGER thump KALYC-A in Ibudhou Nongshaba Football tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2: KILL FC posted 2-1 victory over Wangoi FC while 7 TIGER blanked KALYC (A) 3-0 whreas LUCKY Star played out 2-2 draw against SADY of the 1st State Level Ibudhou Nongshaba 7-A-Side Open Football Tournament 2018 organised by Karam Awang Leikai Young Club (KALYC).

KILL FC start on an winning note after they edged past Wangoi FC 2-1 in the first match of the day. The game started with Wangoi FC taking the lead 1-0 in the 12th minute through Th Bipin. However, the celebration did not last long as Nabachandra of KILL FC equalized a couple of minutes later to restore parity.

At the end of the first half, the scoreline read 1-1. In the second half, Tondon scored a goal in the 39th minute to help KILL FC surged ahead with 2-1 lead. KILL FC defence held on the opposition for the rest of the game to fold up the match at the end of the regulation time.

In the second match, KALYC (A) could not used the home advantage to their benefit as they were blanked by 7 TIGERS 2-0. 7 TIGERS looked composed in the first half where two goals were scored by Imran (2′) and Sabaz (18′) to make it 2-0 at the end of the first half. In the second half, 7 TIGERS kept on building attacks and added one goal through Imran in the 40th minute to wrap up the match with 3-0 goals.

The last match of the day saw evenly contested match from LUCKY Star and SADY which ended in 2-2 draw. Jotin (10′) and Prem (30′) were the successful goal scorer for LUCKY Star while Sana (22′) and Praveen (32′) scored the equaliser.