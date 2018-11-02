70th foundation of Information day celebrated Genesis of DIPR since its foundation traced

Imphal, Nov 1 (DIPR)

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) celebrated its 70th Information and Public Relations Day, 2018 at the DIPR Complex, Keishampat, today.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Minister of Information and Public Relations Thongam Biswajit said that the Government is trying to inform and educate its people about the welfare and development activities undertaken and enlist their participation through DIPR including far flung areas of the State.

In tune with the fast changing world, DIPR has improved a lot, he said and added that this is not only in Imphal, but in interior parts of the State where advertisements and hoardings of Government’s Schemes, programmes are displayed. If the advertisement of the schemes and programmes of different Departments are published through DIPR, there’s one third rate difference and it’s all in view of the people of Manipur.

So recognise the Department’s activity, he said and appealed to all concerned to extend cooperation to DIPR.

Recognising the importance of DIPR, the Chief Minister has already given approval for new staff recruitment, Biswajit added. In his presidential speech, Director (IPR), H Balkrisna Singh, informed that the compact building of DIPR Keishampat, Imphal will become functional by the end of this year or in the beginning of the coming new year.

Recalling his first job as a reporter in DIPR (way back in 1996), he said during that period, he also heard about the construction of DIPR’s new office.

When he joined as the Director of DIPR in April, 2018, after the foundation stone was laid in 2005, the construction of the same was still going on, he said and added that as such he started to work everything in mission mode for a better DIPR. DIPR is in a transitional period as most of the earlier staff have already retired and 90 percent of the employees are newly recruited through Departmental and MPSC examinations, the Director stated. Appreciating all the staff for their sincerity and honesty while discharging their duty, Balkrisna wished for a full functioning Department in the coming days.

Ex-Director IPR, Meghachandra Kongbam also delivered a speech at the event.

While giving the welcome speech, Joint Director (IPR) W Phajatombi Devi, said that the DIPR, was established on November 1, 1949 and the office was upgraded to a Directorate in March of 1974 by the appointment of a Director.

The Directorate was expanded in 1975 with the opening of District Information Offices.

As a part of today’s programme, a DIPR Garden was inaugurated, on-line e-magazine “Manipur Today” was launched and the October issue of “Manipur Today” Magazine was also released. Later, in the afternoon, songs were presented by DIPR officials/staff amongst others.

Retired employees/DIPR pensioners, personnel of print and electronic media attended the occasion.