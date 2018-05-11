73 gold bars seized along NH-102

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 10 : In a major blow to gold smuggling, personnel of 12 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles seized 73 gold bars worth Rs 3.6225 crore from two Maruti Vans (Both silver coloured) which were moving from Moreh to Imphal today.

The gold bars were seized at the Permanent Vehicle Check Post, Khudengthabi during routine checking of vehicles plying along the Moreh – Imphal highway (NH-102), said a statement issued by the PRO of AR.

Both the van drivers identified as Mufijuddin of Moreh Ward No 5 and Abdul Rashid of Muslim Nagar, Loubuk Leikai, Moreh, Tengnoupal district along with the gold bars were handed over to Customs Officials at Imphal.

Tamu-Moreh Route along Asian Highway 1 is the preferred route for international illegal gold traders. Open and porous border, noticeable price difference between India with Myanmar and perceived better quality of gold of Myanmar vis-a-vis India, are the prime reasons for large scale gold smuggling from the area, added the statement. Since January 2018, Assam Rifles personnel have seized 36.757 kg of gold worth Rs 11.027 crore, along NH -102.