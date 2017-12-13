78th Nupi Lan Day observed in Hojai

Hojai, Dec 12: The Apunba Meira Paibi Lup and the Bishnupur Meira Paibi Lup jointly observed the 78th Nupi Lan Day in Hojai today.

The event kicked off after a flag hoisting ceremony and it was followed by a floral tribute to the deceased meira paibis. All Manipur Kanba Ima Lup’s advisor attended the event as the chief guest and UCM’s Secy Gen YK Dhiren as the guest of honour.