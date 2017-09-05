7th Dist level III-Div Football tournament begins

Jiribam, Sep 04: The 7th District level 3rd Division football league tournament in the name of Mazarun memorial trophy organised by All Jiribam Sports Association began today at Jiribam Higher Secondary school playground in memory of Late Mazarun, mother of MLA of Jiribam AC Md Ashab Uddin.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was graced by S Maniton Singh, Principal of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidya-laya, Jiribam as chief guest while M Brajakanta Singh, president of AJSA and Md Dilbahar attended as donors of the tournament.

The first match of the tournament was played between Railway Club, Babupara and New Life Academy, Ucha-thol. The first half of the match ended in a goalless draw. During the second half of the match Rahul Alom Barbhuiya (Jersey No 9) of RCC scored the first goal in the 55th minute. New Life Academy tried hard to pull back but could not convert gifting the match to RCC.

The second league match will be played between Seakbosti YC and YDC tomorrow at the same ground.