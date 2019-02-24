7th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Football Mongoloid FC reach quarter final league round, YDO hold TRUGPU

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23 : Mongoiloid FC have secured a place in the quarter final league round of the ongoing 7th Ksh Nonigopal Memorial Invitation Football organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Higher Secondary Playground after thrashing LFC, Jiribam by 4-1 goals.

It was a slow start for Mongoloid as they managed a 1-0 lead in the first half with a clinical shot by John Hmar in the 19th minute of the match.

The game got real spark in the second half as Mongoloid FC looked to extend their lead while LFC were trying hard to draw level. Mongoloid FC however made the most of the possession and their players work in tandem as they blaze a barrage of shots to put LFC defence line on toes. It was Issac who doubled the lead in the 50th minute before Samuel sent home another in the 85th minute of the match.

Kapoujan of LFC however pulled back a goal the very next minute. The game was already wrapped up by then and to their misery, John Hmar rose once again to fire home a powerful shot and completed the 4-1 thrashing.

Quarter Final League Round

The quarter final league round competition of the tournament kicked off today and the very first match staged between TRUGPU and YDO ended in a 1-1 draw after a keen contest between the teams.

The first half ended in a goalless draw although the two sides had their fair share of scoring oppurtunities.

After the barren first half, N Olen was able to put YDO with a well taken shot but L Srinibash of TRUGPU cancelled out the lead when he beat YDO keeper in the 64th minute of the match.

It was an end to end affair in the latter part as the two sides toiled hard to find the winner but ended without any result to share the spoils.

MPSC will meet XI Star SC in the 2nd quarter final league stage clash tomorrow.